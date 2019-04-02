Home
Terrence Patrick "Terry" MOONEY

Terrence Patrick "Terry" MOONEY Notice
MOONEY, Terrence Patrick "Terry" Passed away unexpectedly while travelling in Tasmania 29th March, 2019 Late of Tamworth Aged 67 Years Dearly loved and loving husband of Debra. Devoted father and father-in-law of Shane & Kathy and Lisa & Campbell. Adored Pa of Lachlan & Caitlyn and Alexandra & Leo. Loved son of Patrick (Jack) & Ellen (Nell) Mooney (both dec'd) and brother of Bernard, Maureen and John. Service details to be announced at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 2, 2019
