|
|
MOONEY, Terrence Patrick "Terry" Passed away unexpectedly while travelling in Tasmania 29th March, 2019 Late of Tamworth Aged 67 Years Dearly loved and loving husband of Debra. Devoted father and father-in-law of Shane & Kathy and Lisa & Campbell. Adored Pa of Lachlan & Caitlyn and Alexandra & Leo. Loved son of Patrick (Jack) & Ellen (Nell) Mooney (both dec'd) and brother of Bernard, Maureen and John. Service details to be announced at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 2, 2019