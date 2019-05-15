Home
AVARD, Sylvia Grace On Friday 10th of May, 2019 at Cottage Homes Aged 94 years Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec). Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Relatives and friends of the late Sylvia Avard are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi after a Funeral Service commencing at 10:30am on Friday 17th May, 2019. Thence for internment in the Quirindi Cemetery. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 15, 2019
