Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Susanne ALDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanne ALDERSON

Notice Condolences

Susanne ALDERSON Notice
ALDERSON, Susanne Patricia Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 25th April, 2019 After a courageous battle Loving wife of Jason. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Darrin, Erryn & Heidi and Todd & Diana. Adored Grandma of Mackenzie & Campbell and Luca & Sofia. Aged 70 Years The family and friends of SUSANNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 1st May, 2019. In memory of Susanne, please wear bright colours By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the NSW Cancer Council. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.