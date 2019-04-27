|
ALDERSON, Susanne Patricia Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 25th April, 2019 After a courageous battle Loving wife of Jason. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Darrin, Erryn & Heidi and Todd & Diana. Adored Grandma of Mackenzie & Campbell and Luca & Sofia. Aged 70 Years The family and friends of SUSANNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 1st May, 2019. In memory of Susanne, please wear bright colours By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the NSW Cancer Council. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2019