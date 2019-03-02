Home
Stuart Edward George HEYDON

HEYDON, Stuart Edward George "Stu" Passed away suddenly at Tamworth Hospital 22nd February, 2019 Dearly loved stepfather of Lyn and Peter. Loved Poppy Stu of Ben, Diana, Aaron and Bec and great grandfather of Mason, Tyler, Violet and Charlie. Aged 78 Years The family and friends of STU are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Friday 8th March, 2019. By request no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Tamworth Hospital. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019
