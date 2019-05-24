|
|
SCHLENERT Stephen William "Steve" Late of Tamworth and formerly of Taree,
Passed away accidently on Monday13th May 2019.
Aged 46 years.
Loving Dad of Coady, Kida, Hollie and Kyran. Cherished son of Colin & Betty. Dearly loved brother of Kerrie, James, David, Colin (Dec) and Gladys & Wilfred. A special man in the lives of his cousins, nieces and nephews.
The relatives and friends of the late Steve Schlenert are respectfully invited to attend his celebration of life in the Chapel Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Tuesday 28th May.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 24, 2019