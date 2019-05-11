BARDEN, Stephen John bravely defied brain cancer for 2.5 years, inspiring many. He passed at the age of 37, surrounded by family and close friends at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 8th May, 2019. Best mate to wife Larissa. Dearly loved son of Peter and Jackie. Source of joy to siblings Tracey and Matt. Adored brother-in-law and uncle. Life of the party among friends. The family and friends of STEPHEN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel of the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 20th May, 2019 and will be followed by interment in the adjoining Gardens. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made at Dreams2Live4.com.au A Donations Box will be available at the service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 11, 2019