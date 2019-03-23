Home
HOOPER, Stephen On Saturday 16th of March, 2019 at Tamworth Hospital. Aged 69 years Dearly loved son of Clarrie & Joan (both dec). Loving brother of Keith, John (dec), Raymond (dec), Warren, Lynette, Leonie, Ivan, Wayne and Jeffrey. Relatives and friends of the late Stephen Hooper are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A cremation service is appointed to commence at 10:30 am on Monday 25th March, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 23, 2019
