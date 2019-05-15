Home
ANDERSON, Sidney Phillip "Phil" Peacefully at Alblas Lodge, Tamworth 12th May 2019 Youngest son of Gilbert & Mary (both dec'd). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gregory & Thelma (both dec'd), Helen & Bede (dec'd) Dalton and Noeline & Jim Berman. Loved uncle of their families. Aged 79 Years The family and friends of PHIL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Monday 20th May, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 15, 2019
