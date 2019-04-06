Home
SANDEMAN, Shirley Died peacefully Wednesday, the 3rd of April, 2019 Aged 87 years Dearly loved sister of Monte (dec), Neville (dec), Aubrey (dec), Marjorie, Alister (dec), Betty (dec), Don, Len, Maurice (dec), Ethel and Michael (dec). Relatives and friends of the late Shirley Sandeman are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Service is appointed to commence at 10.30am Tuesday, 9th of April, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 6, 2019
