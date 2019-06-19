|
MCMAHON, Shirley Died peacefully Saturday, the 15th of June, 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Owen. Loving mother of Barry & Sandra, Brett and Susan & Rick. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Shirley McMahon are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave Southside Uniting Church, 440 Goonoo Goonoo Road, Tamworth after a Funeral service appointed to commence at 10.30am Monday 24th of June, 2019. Thence for interment at Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from June 19 to June 22, 2019