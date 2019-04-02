Home
Shirley Margaret LUCAS

Shirley Margaret LUCAS Notice
LUCAS, Shirley Margaret Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 30th March, 2019 After a long illness Much loved wife of Max (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig (dec'd), Julie & Stephen Woodhouse, Brian & Keryl, Graham and Maree (dec'd) & Peter Scharffetter. Much loved Nan and Great Nan of their families. Shirley will be loved and remembered always by all the members of the Lucas and Duncan families Aged 84 Years The family and friends of SHIRLEY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets, Tamworth commencing at 1.30pm tomorrow, Wednesday 3rd April, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 2, 2019
