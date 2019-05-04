|
|
TAYLOR, Shirley Annette Unexpectedly at John Hunter Hospital 28th April, 2019 Late of Manilla Much loved wife of Ray. Shirley will be loved and remembered always by all the members of the Taylor and Edwards families. Aged 77 Years The family and friends of SHIRLEY are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Graveside in the Manilla Cemetery, Manilla commencing at 2.30pm, Tuesday 7th May, 2019. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Ronald McDonald House. A donations box will be available at the Service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 4, 2019