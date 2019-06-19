Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharron WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharron Theresa WILSON

Notice Condolences

Sharron Theresa WILSON Notice
WILSON, Sharron Theresa "Nee Hynes" Passed away peacefully 15th June, 2019 Dearly loved daughter of Bert (dec'd) & Joy Hynes. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of David & Debbie. Special aunt of Tim, Leigh & Amy and great aunt of Isaac & Eliza, Willow & River and Sam & Patrick. Aged 61 Years The family and friends of SHARRON are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the Pavillion Function and Conference Centre, 75 Nundle Road, Nemingha commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 25th June,2019. To Be Followed By Private Cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.