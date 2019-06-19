|
WILSON, Sharron Theresa "Nee Hynes" Passed away peacefully 15th June, 2019 Dearly loved daughter of Bert (dec'd) & Joy Hynes. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of David & Debbie. Special aunt of Tim, Leigh & Amy and great aunt of Isaac & Eliza, Willow & River and Sam & Patrick. Aged 61 Years The family and friends of SHARRON are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the Pavillion Function and Conference Centre, 75 Nundle Road, Nemingha commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 25th June,2019. To Be Followed By Private Cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 19, 2019