Roy RICHARDSON

Roy RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Roy Died suddenly at home 17 th April, 2019 Aged 67 Years Loved husband of Naomi. Loved father and father-in-law of Kylie & Glenn, Jodie & Grant and Todd & Alexandra. Beloved "Grumpy" to his precious Grandchildren, Lachlan, Thomas, Gabbi & Isaac. "Look for me in Rainbows" Funeral details to be announced at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
