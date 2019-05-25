Home
Ronald "Ron" AYTON

AYTON, Ronald "Ron" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 22nd May, 2019 Much loved husband of Joan. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of RON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Monday 27th May, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 25, 2019
