Ron FILMER

FILMER, Ron Passed away peacefully Aged 85 Late of Bribie Island Formerly of Uralla Adored Husband of Terry. Loving and proud father and father-in-law of Maureen and David Heap; Tony and Lilly Filmer; Kathy and Rock; Chris Filmer and Pauline and Ken Laverty. Cherished Grandad and Great Grandad. "A man who left his mark in a positive and caring way" A private service has been held as per Ron's wishes. He has left a legacy of love George Hartnett Metropolitan Funerals Bribie Island QLD 4507 (07) 3469 5954
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 28, 2019
