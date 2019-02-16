|
WYLLIE, Roderick David "Roddy" Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 13th February, 2019 Late of Dungowan and formerly of Walcha & Forbes Much loved husband of Margaret. Loving dad of Duncan, Angus, Hamish, Timothy, Micah and Rachel. Loved dad-in-law and grandpa of their families. Aged 75 Years The family and friends of RODDY are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Walcha Presbyterian Church, Hill Street, Walcha commencing at 1.00pm, Friday 22nd February, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Walcha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary by phoning 6767 7487. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019