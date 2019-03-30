|
COLLINS, Robyn Ann Passed away unexpectedly at John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle 25th March, 2019 Late of West Tamworth Dearly loved wife of Ian (dec'd). Much loved mother of John and Stuart. Adored Nan of Julia & James (dec'd) and Mitchell & Nickolaus. Beloved sister of Trish Ward and Warren Johnson. Aged 75 Years The family and friends of ROBYN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in its entirety at the Pavillion Function Centre, Cnr. Back Kootingal & Nundle Roads, Nemingha commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 4th April, 2019. To be followed by Private Cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 30, 2019