Robert Rex SULLINGS

Robert Rex SULLINGS
SULLINGS, Robert Rex "Bob" Passed away peacefully at McKay House, Tamworth 22nd April, 2019 Late of Quirindi Dearly loved and loving husband of Thyra. Much loved father of Graham and Julie. Loving Pop of Jacqui, Rebekah, Murray and Russell and Great Grand Pop of 9. Aged 96 Years The family and friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in its entirety in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Monday 29th April, 2019. The Service will be followed by Private Cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the NSW Cancer Council. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Members of the Quirindi RSL Sub Branch are warmly invited to attend the service of their Late Esteemed Comrade, Mr. Robert Rex Sullings, as per family notice. Doug Hawkins, President Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
