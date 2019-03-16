|
FAULKNER, P.S.M. Robert Norman "Bob" Suddenly at His home in Moonbi 8th March, 2019 Much loved husband of Ann. Dearly loved father of Warren & Amanda. Loved father-in-law of Debbie & David. Dearly loved Poppy of Corey, Liam & Thomas. Loved brother of Judith & Nancy. Loved uncle of their families. Aged 73 Years "Friend of Many" The family and friends of BOB are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall (please enter via Fitzroy Street entrance) commencing at 10.30am, Friday 22nd March, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Moonbi Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 16, 2019