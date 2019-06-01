Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John "Bob" WILLIAMS

Notice Condolences

Robert John "Bob" WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Robert John "Bob" Passed away peacefully at Moonby House, Kootingal 26th May, 2019 Much loved husband of Grace (dec'd). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family and cherished friend of Zoe and Zavier. Aged 79 Years The family and friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Moonbi Cemetery, Matthew Street, Moonbi commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 4th June, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.