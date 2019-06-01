|
|
WILLIAMS, Robert John "Bob" Passed away peacefully at Moonby House, Kootingal 26th May, 2019 Much loved husband of Grace (dec'd). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family and cherished friend of Zoe and Zavier. Aged 79 Years The family and friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Moonbi Cemetery, Matthew Street, Moonbi commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 4th June, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 1, 2019