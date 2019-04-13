GULLIFORD, Robert Bruce (Bob) At Tamworth Hospital 10th April, 2019 Surrounded by His loving family Much loved husband of Patricia (Pat). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David & Cheryl, Chris & Trish and Kara. Loved Granddad of Sam & Carly, Georgia & Justin, Harry, Kate, Charlotte, Amelia and Oliver and Great Granddad of Noah, Isla and Annie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Evelyn & Maurie. Loved uncle of their families. Bob will be loved and remembered always by all His extended family. Aged 85 Years The family and friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in its entirety in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 17th April, 2019. To be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Tamworth Hospital Auxilary. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary