BIELEFELD, Robert (Bob) Died peacefully Saturday, the 6th of April, 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec). Loving father of Arthur, Kim and Glenda. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Bob Bielefeld are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Monday, 15th April, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 13, 2019