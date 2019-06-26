|
|
McCLUAND, Robert Barry (Bob) Died peacefully at Nioka on Monday, the 24th of June, 2019. Aged 75 years Cherished son of Alex and Jean (both dec). Dearly loved husband of Helena. Father of Sharon and Shane. Grandfather of their families. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat & Bill and Greg & Gwen. Bob will be sadly missed by his whole family. Relatives and friends of the late (Bob) Robert McCluand are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside service is appointed to commence at 2pm Friday 28th June 2019 at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Nioka a donation box will be available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 26, 2019