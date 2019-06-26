Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MCCLUAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Barry "Bob" MCCLUAND

Notice Condolences

Robert Barry "Bob" MCCLUAND Notice
McCLUAND, Robert Barry (Bob) Died peacefully at Nioka on Monday, the 24th of June, 2019. Aged 75 years Cherished son of Alex and Jean (both dec). Dearly loved husband of Helena. Father of Sharon and Shane. Grandfather of their families. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat & Bill and Greg & Gwen. Bob will be sadly missed by his whole family. Relatives and friends of the late (Bob) Robert McCluand are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside service is appointed to commence at 2pm Friday 28th June 2019 at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Nioka a donation box will be available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.