Rita Carmel MCRAE

McRAE, Rita Carmel Suddenly but peacefully at Tamara Private Hospital 6th June, 2019 Much loved wife of Bruce (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhonda & Lee Hollis, Janet McRae and Graham McRae. Loved Nan and Great Nan of their families. Aged 86 Years The family and friends of RITA are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 19th June, 2019. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Spinal Cord Injury Research. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 15, 2019
