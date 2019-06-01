Home
Rita Alice SUTTON

Rita Alice SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Rita Alice Passed away after a long illness at the Calvary Mater Hospital, Newcastle 26th May, 2019 Much loved wife of Robert Cecil (Bob) (deceased) and daughter of Alice and Patrick Rowen. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Bronwynn and Tim and Glory. Dearly loved grandmother of Matthew, Michael and Patrick and Tommy and Charlie. Dearly loved sister of Patricia, Desmond (deceased), Maureen, Bernard (deceased), Roslyn, and John. Aged 83 Years The family and friends of RITA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 3rd June, 2019. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 1, 2019
