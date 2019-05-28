|
|
SIMPSON, Rex Died peacefully Friday, the 24th of May, 2019 Aged 62 years Dearly loved husband of Janette. Loving father of Luke & Bec. A loyal and good friend to many, and will be dearly missed by all. Relatives and friends of the late Rex Simpson are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A service is appointed to commence at 10.30am Thursday 30th May 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, thence for internment in the adjoining gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 28, 2019