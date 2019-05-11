Home
JEFFREY, Phyllis Ethel (nee Parsons) Late of Toowoomba and formerly of Tamworth Passed away on 7th May 2019 Aged 94 years young Beloved Wife of Arthur (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Valerie and Glynn; Neryl and Bill. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother of her extended family. A Memorial Service for Phyllis will be held in Tamworth, the day and time will be advised at a later time. "At Peace"



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 11, 2019
