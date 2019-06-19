|
MORRIS, Philip Wayne "Wayne" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 15th June, 2019 Much loved husband of Sandra. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tanya & Paul, Stephen & Melissa and Greg & Teena. Grandfather of Beau, Bronty, Bianca, Samuel, Reece & Isobel and great grandfather of Archie. Aged 68 Years The family and friends of WAYNE are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 21st June, 2019. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Friends of Nioka A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 19, 2019