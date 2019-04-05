Home
Peter Jon COUPE

Peter Jon COUPE
COUPE, Peter Jon (formerly of Tamworth) Passed away surrounded by family on Monday 2nd April, 2019 Aged 64 years Loving husband of Linda, father of Carrie & grandfather of Paige & Aiden. Adored brother of Robyn, Susan, Mark & Leanne and caring uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of Peter are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth at 2:00pm Monday 8th April, 2019. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019
