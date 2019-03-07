Home
SMITH, Patrick William "Paddy" Late of Carroll NSW, formally of "Glenhope" White Cliffs Passed away peacefully Sunday 3rd of March, 2019 at home Aged 68 years Dearly loved husband of the late Lynda Smith. Loving father of Kylie and Becky. Brother of Janette (dec), Max, Ann, Bernie and Jeff. The relatives and friends of the late Paddy Smith are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The funeral prayers service is appointed to commence at 10:00am on Monday 11th March 2019 in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah. A private interment will take place at a later date. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 7, 2019
