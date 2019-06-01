|
TANNER, Patricia May "Patty" Nee Kellett Peacefully at John Hunter Hospital 18th May, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Allan. Much loved mother of Graham, Leslie and Karen and loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 88 Years The family and friends of PATTY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 6th June, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 1, 2019