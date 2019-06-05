Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DAVIES-CARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DAVIES-CARR

Notice Condolences

Patricia DAVIES-CARR Notice
DAVIES-CARR Patricia Sighed gently and left the stage on

31st May 2019

Aged 75 years

Mother to Natalie & Cassandra, Grandmother to Georgiana and Samuel, A Much loved member of the family of the Late Geoffrey Carr

A Celebration of Tricia's life will be held at North Tamworth Bowling Club, Blight Street Tamworth on Thursday 13th June 2019 commencing at 2.30pm

In leiu of flowers donations to Sydney Cochlear Implant Centre would be appreciated



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.