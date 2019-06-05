|
|
DAVIES-CARR Patricia Sighed gently and left the stage on
31st May 2019
Aged 75 years
Mother to Natalie & Cassandra, Grandmother to Georgiana and Samuel, A Much loved member of the family of the Late Geoffrey Carr
A Celebration of Tricia's life will be held at North Tamworth Bowling Club, Blight Street Tamworth on Thursday 13th June 2019 commencing at 2.30pm
In leiu of flowers donations to Sydney Cochlear Implant Centre would be appreciated
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 5, 2019