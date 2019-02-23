Home
JAMESON, Patrice Margueritta (Nee Anderson) known to family and friends as Star 1st February, 2019 Suddenly at home in Wallabadah Beloved wife of twenty years of David Jameson. Dearly loved mother of Brodie, David-Blaine, Jayden, Tyler, Charlotte and Allasdair. Loved daughter of Scott (dec'd) & Glynis Wheeler of Wallabadah. Aged 38 Years Rest In Peace Funeral will be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 1st March, 2019. By request, please wear her favorite colour of purple or lavender. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 23, 2019
