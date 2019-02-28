|
BOYD-EASLEA-CURTIS, Pamela Joy "Pammie" Passed peacefully at Nioka, On Thursday, the 21st of February, 2019. Aged 68 years Dearly loved mother to Mark and Karen. Beloved grandma to Hayden and Damon. Cherished daughter of Yvon & Alfred Curtis (Dec'd). " Forever In Our Hearts " Relatives and friends of Pamela are respectfully invited to attend her Celebration of life service appointed to commence at 10.00 am Saturday, 2nd March 2019 in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 28, 2019