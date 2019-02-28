Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela BOYD-EASLEA-CURTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Joy "Pammie" BOYD-EASLEA-CURTIS

Notice Condolences

Pamela Joy "Pammie" BOYD-EASLEA-CURTIS Notice
BOYD-EASLEA-CURTIS, Pamela Joy "Pammie" Passed peacefully at Nioka, On Thursday, the 21st of February, 2019. Aged 68 years Dearly loved mother to Mark and Karen. Beloved grandma to Hayden and Damon. Cherished daughter of Yvon & Alfred Curtis (Dec'd). " Forever In Our Hearts " Relatives and friends of Pamela are respectfully invited to attend her Celebration of life service appointed to commence at 10.00 am Saturday, 2nd March 2019 in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.