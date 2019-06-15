|
|
MOORE, OAM Miss Barbara Mary Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 12th June, 2019 Former Director of Nursing, Tamworth Hospital Beloved daughter of Nell & Frank Moore (both dec'd). Dearly loved sister of Eileen O'Brien, John Moore (dec'd), Vashti Porter and Carmel Sanderson. Much loved aunt and great aunt of their families. Barbara will be loved and remembered always by her extended family. In Her 90th Year The Family and friends of the Late Miss Barbara Mary Moore, OAM are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, White Street, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am Thursday 20th June, 2019. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 15, 2019