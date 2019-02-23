Home
Norman Bruce "Norm" BUCKELY

BUCKELY, Norman Bruce "Norm" 22nd February 2019 Of Mudgeeraba & formerly of Armidale. Dearly beloved husband of Celia. Loving father, father-In-law & step-father of Jane & Barry Pearson, David & Desire, Robin (dec'd), Gerry & Heather and loved grandfather to Jason, Kylie, Charlie, Sam & Lauren. Aged 83 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale on Thursday, 28th February 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. By request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to Cancer Council. A donation box will be at the chapel. Phone 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 23, 2019
