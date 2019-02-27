Home
Noela Mary JORDAN

Noela Mary JORDAN Notice
JORDAN, Noela Mary Passed away peacefully at Cottage Homes, Tamworth 23rd February, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David (dec'd), Robert & Fiona, Dianne & Graeme Kershaw, Sharon & Peter Lovelock, Sandra & Larry Marker and Michelle & Tony Read. Adored Nan of Nicole & Michael, Lauren & Rachel, Kristen & Jacquelyn, Alice & Sophie and Louise, Kathryn & Claire and Great Nan of 13. Aged 92 Years The family and friends of Mrs. Noela Jordan are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Peter's Anglican Church, Cnr. Vera and Kathleen Streets, South Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Saturday 2nd March, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
