|
|
KLEPZIG Nita Beris Passed away peacefully. at Jim Holm Hostel, Kootingal on Monday, 18th March, 2019 Aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of Ivan (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Laurelle, Cheryl & Michael, John & Jenny and Maree & Graham. Adored grandmother of Neill, Zena, Toby, Hayden, Alysia, Gabby, Dimitty, Oakleigh, Diane, Emily, Mitchell, Robert and their partners. Great grandmother of Savannah, Georgia, Nicholas, Peyton, Nate and Darci. Relatives and friends of the late Nita Klepzig are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 11.00am Monday, 25th March, 2019, in the Manilla Uniting Church, Strafford Street, Manilla, thence for burial in the Manilla General Cemetery, Namoi River Road, Manilla. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 23, 2019