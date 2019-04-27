|
DONDAS Moira Margaret, (née Ferguson) Died peacefully at home in Penang, Malaysia on 20th April 2019 Aged 68 years Beloved wife of Nick Dondas, dearest mother to Amelia. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service for MOIRA commencing on Friday 3rd May 3.00pm, at St, Lukes, 4 Heydon Street Mosman, NSW 2088. Refreshments in the Churches Lower Hall and Gardens will follow. No flowers by request, donations to the Heart Foundation or Legacy appreciated
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2019