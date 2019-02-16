|
O'GORMAN; Michael Alfred 13th February 2019 Of "Red Hill" Walcha Dearly beloved husband of Clement. Loving father & father-In-law of Melanie, Melissa & Matthew Smith, Ciaran, Cecelia and loved grandfather of Estella & Scarlet, Claudia & Sebastian. Aged 77 years Funeral Mass to be held at Sts Mary and Joseph's Cathedral, Armidale on Thursday, 21st February 2019 commencing at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation. By request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to the Walcha Support Group. A donation box will be at Church. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 16, 2019