MICHAEL ADAMS 28th September 1951 - 10th March 2017 We can't believe it's been 2 years Since you were taken away We only wish we had the chance For the Goodbyes we couldn't say. Not a day goes by you are not in our thoughts Or your name is spoken out loud Your life well lived is your legacy And for this we are grateful and proud. We shed our tears in private We know many share our pain Your memory will help us through Until we meet again. To hear your voice to see you smile, to sit with you and talk a while This would be our greatest wish today. So loved and so sadly missed by Christine, Matthew, Luke and Amy







Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary