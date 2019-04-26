Home
Wilfred (Wilf) Mervyn Boyle Aged 97 Years Latterly of Tamworth, formerly Wee Waa and Bonny Hills Beloved husband of Jose (dec'd) and loving father and father-in-law of Helen and Colin, Steve and Sally, Nerida and Rob. Much loved grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to attend a service to celebrate a wonderful life, well lived, at St Paul's Anglican Church, West Tamworth on Friday 3rd May at 11am. A private family burial was held at Wee Waa on 24th April.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Apr. 26 to May 1, 2019
