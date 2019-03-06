Home
McILRICK, Maurice Passed away on Tuesday 19th February, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved dad of Pauline Seddon, Bill, Dallas, Susie Goulding, Chris (dec) & Janice. Much loved pop of their families. Loved friend of Wilma The relatives and friends of the Late Maurice McIlrick are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 9.30am on Friday 8th March, 2019 at the Manilla Cemetery, Namoi River Road, Manilla. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
