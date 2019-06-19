Home
BROWN, Maude Margaret On 17th June, 2019 at Nazareth House Formerly of Mackay, Qld and Sydney. Loving daughter of Beth & Don Brown (both dec). Relatives and friends of the late Margaret Brown are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave Holy Family Chapel, Nazareth House, Manilla Road, Tamworth after a Funeral Mass commencing at 11:00am on Friday 21st June, 2019. Thence for interment in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By request, no floral tributes. A donation to Caritas in lieu of flowers may be made at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 19, 2019
