O'ROURKE Matthew Peter Ryan "Matty" - "Frog" Tragically taken too soon On Sunday, 24th February, 2019 Aged 23 years Dearly loved son and best mate of Peter. Adored brother of Sammii. The most precious grandson of Peter & Pam O'Rourke. Loved nephew, cousin and great mate to his friends. Relatives and friends of the late Matty O'Rourke are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 1.00pm Friday, 8th March 2019, a celebration of Matty's life will be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Matty's wishes would be for everyone to wear casual clothes. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 5, 2019
