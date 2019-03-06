|
HUNTER, Mary McLaurin (Bell) Passed away at McKay House, Tamworth 4th March, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Michael. Much loved mother of James and Simon. Much loved eldest daughter of Pat & Biddy Bell (both dec'd). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Sally & John and Suzie & Don. Loved aunt of Hamish McInnes, Lucy Saliba, Dougal McInnes, Georgie Murphy, Charlotte McInnes, Skye Burke and Annabelle van Haandel. Aged 74 Years The family and friends of MARY are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 11th March, 2019 Mary's family wish to express their sincere appreciation to all staff at McKay House for their loving care of Mary. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019