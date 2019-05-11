|
SMITH, Mary Elizabeth Died peacefully Monday, the 6th of May, 2019 Aged 83 years Dearly loved mother of Glen and Paul. Loving grand mother of Christopher, Michael and Vanessa. Relatives and friends of the late Mary Smith are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Friday 17th of May, 2019 in the St Andrews Anglican Church, Denman Ave, Kootingal. Thence for private cremation at the Lincoln Grove Memorial Crematorium, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 11, 2019