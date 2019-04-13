Home
CROSS, Marlene June Passed away on Sunday, 7th April, 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny (dec), Allan & Kim, Leanne & Richard and Ian & Nessie. Treasured nanna of Pania, Simone, Monique and great nanna of six. Privately Cremated Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 13, 2019
