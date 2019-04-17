Home
Mark Philip CRAIG

Mark Philip CRAIG
Mark Philip CRAIG 03.07.1979 ~ 17.04.2011 Somewhere beyond the heavens, We know that's where you are. We see you when the sun sets, you are that shining star. When stormy days surround us, You're the rainbow that appears. And the gently falling rain, We know they are your tears. They'll be no more tomorrows, You're all our yesterdays. But those memories we all made, Will stay with us always Love always and forever, Karina, Taylor and Travis and family xoxo



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 17, 2019
